BELMONT, Wis. — A local principal will become the new superintendent of Belmont Community School District.
Beau Buchs, elementary principal and special education coordinator in the River Ridge school district in Hanover, Ill., will start in his new position on July 1, pending final approval at the February school board meeting.
“They have a good group of teachers there and a chance to really continue to take the next step,” Buchs said.
He will replace Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson. Buchs said he was offered an annual salary of $120,000.
The Belmont job is the second superintendent position Buchs was offered in the past several days. River Ridge school board members also offered Buchs the top job in their district last week.
Buchs said the decision was a tough one. While he finished his superintendent’s degree with the intent of possibly staying at River Ridge, he grew up in Belmont, and the job there is closer to his and his wife’s families.
“It is difficult to leave a place where you love, and I think when you deal with the last year and COVID(-19) and everything you’ve been through, it really came down to family,” Buchs said. “The older you get, the more you realize that.”
River Ridge Superintendent Brad Albrecht wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that he plans to retire on June 30 and will help with the transition to a new superintendent. He said officials now are searching for a new superintendent and principal.