A new trial date again has been set for a Dubuque man charged with attempted murder.
Dayron S. Guzman, 26, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent.
Guzman recently waived his right to a speedy trial, and the trial has been rescheduled for Oct. 24. It previously was set to begin Sept. 5.
Guzman is charged in connection with a June stabbing at a Dubuque apartment complex.
Court documents state that police responded to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Green Street at about 6:10 a.m. June 1 and found Alberto Hernandez-Avila, 32, of Dubuque, bleeding from the torso and saying he had been stabbed multiple times.
He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. There, Hernandez-Avila told police he went to Guzman’s apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue and saw Guzman near a dumpster. Hernandez-Avila reported that he approached Guzman and was “immediately attacked,” documents state.
“Guzman stabbed him with a kitchen knife in the abdomen and upper back,” documents state. “Hernandez-Avila fought back and struck Guzman in the face a couple of times.”
Hernandez-Avila fled the area but was chased by Guzman, who was driving Hernandez-Avila’s vehicle, documents state. Hernandez-Avila was able to elude the vehicle.
Traffic camera footage shows Hernandez-Avila pulling into the apartments at about 5:35 a.m. June 1 and coming out at about 5:40 a.m., documents state. He is seen running from the vehicle, which appears in the footage to be circling the area looking for him.
Officers found a blood trail starting from Guzman’s apartment, documents state. One of Guzman’s roommates told police that Guzman said he was in a fight and that Guzman made a motion the roommate “interpreted ... as Guzman showing how far he stabbed (Hernandez-Avila) with the knife.”
Police interviewed Guzman, who admitted to arguing with Hernandez-Avila. Guzman said he had asked Hernandez-Avila to come over to “handle it like men” but denied stabbing the other man, documents state.
Officers executed a search warrant on Guzman’s residence and found clothing with blood on it, documents state.
