A man convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Dubuque has asked the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn a ruling tossing his request for a new trial.
Eddie J. Hicks, 31, is serving life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder. Authorities said he stabbed his girlfriend, Kahdyesha Lemon, 21, more than 100 times and in June 2015.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt this month denied Hicks’ request for a new trial. Shubatt ruled Hicks’ claims of ineffective counsel and prosecutorial misconduct are unfounded.
Hicks’ attorney filed a notice of appeal last week to the Iowa Supreme Court after Shubatt denied a motion to reconsider his ruling dismissing Hick’s application for post-conviction relief.
Justices have not yet said whether they will review the appeal.