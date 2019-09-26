A Wisconsin regulatory body today approved a certificate giving final approval to a controversial transmission line that would stretch from Dane County, Wis., to Dubuque County.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin today agreed to issue a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line project.
Today's move was expected after the three-member panel issued preliminary approval for the project last month.
State of Iowa and federal regulators still must sign off on the project for it to proceed.
If approval is granted, construction of the 100-mile, 345,000-kilovolt line would begin in 2021. The line will be in service by 2023.
The project, a joint effort of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, will cost about $500 million. The cost to Wisconsin ratepayers will be about $66 million, according to a press release from the three companies.
The goal of the line is to "improve access to lower-cost power and renewable energy," the release stated.
The project has drawn the ire of property owners and ratepayers in Wisconsin and Iowa. They have decried the cost to consumers and the potential environmental impact and have questioned the need for the extensive project.