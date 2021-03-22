A local nonprofit organization will hold a two-week virtual event in lieu of a single-night fundraising gala this year.
Riverview Center’s virtual event will be held April 19-30 and will include a silent auction and testimonials, according to a press release.
The release states that the event takes the place of the organization’s annual Evening of Light gala due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The center provides free and confidential services for survivors of sexual assault in 16 counties and survivors of domestic violence in two counties in Illinois.
Register for the event at one.bidpal.net/eveningoflight.