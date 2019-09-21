A Dubuque woman who stole up to $140,000 from her elderly mother recently was sentenced to probation.
Susan M. Shea, 55, of 1033 Melrose Terrace, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of felony abuse of a dependent adult. She was sentenced to five years in prison, but that sentence was suspended and she was given two to five years of probation.
According to court documents, authorities in January 2018 began investigating reports of elder abuse involving her mother, Marguerite E. Shea, then 87, of 1033 Melrose Terrace. Susan Shea was her caretaker.
“It is estimated that Marguerite is missing around $140,000, possibly more, from December of 2016 through January of 2018,” documents said.
Police reviewed Susan Shea’s financial records and saw she is in “severe financial debt,” according to documents. A relative told police that Susan said she was in debt and was using her mother’s money for “day-to-day expenses.”
In a related case, a jury last month convicted John C. Kraus, 55, of 1280 Dunleith Court, of second-degree theft for stealing from Marguerite Shea.
Documents filed in Kraus’ case said surveillance cameras captured him making 15 ATM withdrawals, totaling near $3,200, from Marguerite Shea’s account.
His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 14.