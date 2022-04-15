After a half-hour of preparation, a large, eight-sided structure was hoisted into the air by crane and set into place Thursday morning in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
The structure is a 10-ton ossuarium, which can be the final resting place for those who wish to be cremated after their death. Cemetery officials said the ossuarium’s arrival comes as the number of people who wish to be cremated continues to increase.
“The trend is going toward cremation, and that’s nationwide,” said Dennis Avenarius, president of Linwood’s board of directors. “That’s the way the trend is going, and we have to adapt to it.”
Plans have been in the works to get the ossuarium for more than a year. Linwood Cemetery received a picture of the completed structure last May, and it then was shipped from India.
Avenarius said it took a while to find a shipping container large enough to hold the ossuarium. The container had to remain open at the top to accommodate its size.
A crane was required to place the ossuarium onto a patio in the cemetery Thursday morning. The structure was placed on four blocks of ice so the straps from the crane could be removed. Once the ice melted, the ossuarium would rest flat on the patio.
Board Treasurer Tim Butler said the patio was built specifically for the ossuarium to rest in the center of, and flowers will be planted around the site.
Those who are cremated can have their urns placed in one of the ossuarium’s niches. There are 48 niches for a single cremation urn and 48 niches that can hold two cremation urns. The names and information of those interred will be carved on the outside.
One niche in the structure will lead to a common grave in the ossuarium’s center, where the remains of more than 200 individuals can be placed. A black obelisk next to the ossuarium will have the names and other information of those in the common grave.
“It’s one of the first in the area,” Butler said. “We’re really excited about it. It’s new to the community, and it’s a cost-effective way to be interred.”
Over time, he said, there likely will be fewer and fewer traditional burials, and the ossuarium is another option for those seeking a nontraditional route.
Linwood Cemetery Manager Jeff Paar said the cemetery currently has about 65,000 people buried there, and there is still room for another 60,000 burials.
In recent years, Paar said, the cemetery has seen an increase in cremations.
In 2015, about 70% of the burials were traditional and 30% were cremations. Now, Paar said, cremations are more than 50% of the cemetery’s burials, primarily due to the expense of a traditional burial’s casket and grave.
A traditional burial costs $8,500 to $10,000, Paar said, and current cremation burials cost about $1,800.
Having a spot in one of the ossuarium’s niches will cost about $1,200 for a single slot, he said, though lettering on the outside will cost more. A spot in the center of the structure will cost less than $700.
“We’re excited about the opportunity,” Paar said. “It’s definitely a need based on peoples’ budgets. A lot of people when they walk into the funeral home said they had no idea how much it costs. For some people, that’s shocking. So if we can offer other options, that might be a need for other people.”