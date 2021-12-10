As child care shortages continue plaguing the area, a local business hopes to be the latest to tackle the problem head on.
Hirschbach Motor Lines seeks to develop its own child care center for employees. Officials are looking to secure grant funding from the Iowa Department of Human Resources for the new center, which would be located at 2460 Kerper Blvd. and serve up to 100 children.
President and CEO Brad Pinchuk said the company intends to invest about $500,000 to develop the center, which could open as soon as the second quarter of 2022. However, the company will need the grant funding to bring the project to fruition.
“It’s going to require substantial investment, so we need whatever assistance we can get,” Pinchuk said.
Dubuque City Council members this week approved a letter of support for the company’s grant proposal.
Pinchuk said employees already have shown great interest in the proposed center. If it is constructed, about 50 children of employees would be immediately enrolled.
He said the child care center exclusively would serve children of Hirschbach employees initially but that the company might explore opening to the public as well. About 15 to 20 staff would be hired to run the center.
Child care shortages in Dubuque and the surrounding communities have persisted for years.
There are 144 registered child care programs in Dubuque County, down from 290 in 2011, though the number of available child care spaces has remained mostly unchanged.
However, the available spaces lag behind the local population of young children. There currently are 5,686 total child care spaces in Dubuque County, while the number of children ages 5 and younger sits at 7,342.
“I don’t think it’s an overstatement to say the region and nation is faced with a crisis as it relates to child care,” said Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “The availability of child care needs to be a critical component of any community of choice.”
Both local and state leaders have made efforts to increase child care availability.
Dubuque County Early Childhood has provided $5,000 start-up grants to create 10 new in-home child care providers with 68 new full-time spaces. This year, Iowa legislators passed a law that increased the number of children unregulated child care providers can care for from five to six.
However, many local residents still struggle to find affordable child care, Dickinson said.
Hirschbach’s child care center wouldn’t be the first of its kind in Dubuque. For many years, MercyOne has maintained its own child development center and preschool at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
The center gives MercyOne employees priority to enroll their children in one of its 12 classrooms, along with a rate discount.
Maddy Marty, director of the child development center, said 253 children are enrolled at the facility — 139 of whom are children of health providers. Surveys of MercyOne staff members have shown that the child care program is seen as a top benefit.
“The child care center is the benefit that is the most meaningful for a lot of our employees,” she said.
Sue Meade, regional vice president of professional and support services and human resources at MercyOne in Dubuque, said the number of children enrolled at the center is expected to grow in the coming years.
“We know, like everyone else, that we have open employment positions right now,” Meade said. “We expect it to expand as we fill those positions.”
Despite their success, even the child care centers developed by local businesses and organizations still face the same issues affecting independent centers.
Holy Family Catholic Schools operates five child care facilities, to which it offers priority access for its employees.
Lis Ernst, early childhood program director for Holy Family, said about 750 children are served at the system’s five centers. While they are not at full capacity, ongoing workforce shortages have prevented staff from enrolling more children.
“Our challenge is, we can’t find qualified employees to work,” Ernst said. “We don’t have enough employees to fill those classrooms.”
Dickinson said the addition of business-developed child care centers for employees helps to both reduce the cost of child care to those workers and create more available child care spaces in the community.
However, he also contended that businesses alone will not be able to solve the community’s lack of affordable child care and that more action must be taken by local, state and federal elected officials.
“Kudos to the businesses that have already done it, but there needs to be a more macro approach,” Dickinson said. “We need to have universal access to child care, regardless of where you work.”