PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville is planning to do a deep dive in the coming months to get to the bottom of a decade-long leaking problem at the city pool.

Council members this week unanimously approved spending up to $62,000 on an evaluation and repair plan for the Platteville Family Aquatic Center’s pool. That amount also includes some minor repairs, such as replacement valves or pump seals.

