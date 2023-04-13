PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville is planning to do a deep dive in the coming months to get to the bottom of a decade-long leaking problem at the city pool.
Council members this week unanimously approved spending up to $62,000 on an evaluation and repair plan for the Platteville Family Aquatic Center’s pool. That amount also includes some minor repairs, such as replacement valves or pump seals.
The city pool currently uses about 3 million gallons of water per year, three times the amount expected for a facility of its size. Its last major update was in 1992, when the two pools that were there were combined into one and a walk-in style, zero-entry feature was added.
Recommended for you
“It’s been 30+ years since we put in the pool, so we really want to make a determination of the work that needs to be done so we’re not caught off guard (by any future issues),” Parks and Recreation Director Robert Lowe said after the meeting.
City staff have been aware of a leaking issue for over 10 years, which they estimate is costing the city at least $26,000 a year.
The city plans to hire Bubach Aquatics Inc. and Ricchio Inc. to complete a study to identify any leaks, as well as any other repairs needed at the pool. The goal is to have the study completed this spring to allow for a June 9 opening.
The evaluation and planning will be paid for using $10,000 in swim team revenues and up to $52,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Those ARPA funds will be pulled from $75,000 previously allocated to city broadband projects, but council members expressed a belief that broadband projects were progressing well without using that money.
“With our current situation with broadband and expansion going on without (using the ARPA funds), we’re comfortable taking 50 (thousand) out of the 75 (thousand),” said Council President Barb Daus.
Lowe said the city will use the information from the evaluation to complete any minor repairs it can before the pool opens.
If there is any more extensive work to be done, the goal would be to fix those issues this fall after the pool closes.
Because that work is not currently included in the 2023 budget, any repairs would have to return to the council for approval as a budget amendment.
The cost of those repairs will depend on issues identified in the study, as well as their severity and urgency.
“We can’t make a guess (at the cause) until we get information on where the leak is,” Lowe said. “We suspect it’s at several places … so this will give us a complete look at where (the problem is).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.