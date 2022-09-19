A species of bat found throughout the tri-state area has been recommended for placement on the national list of endangered species as the result of a disease that continues to kill bats both locally and nationally.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week announced a proposal to list the tricolored bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The species faces extinction primarily due to white-nose syndrome, a fungal infection that has killed more than 6 million bats nationwide since it was first detected in 2006.

