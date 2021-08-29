As fundraising efforts continue toward building a memorial for Tuskegee Airman and Dubuque native Capt. Robert L. Martin at Dubuque Regional Airport, the University of Dubuque hopes to help raise awareness of his heroic deeds.
The university recently announced the Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute Initiative. It includes a series of public events from September to February and “will celebrate Black lives, creativity, ingenuity and contributions to American heritage,” according to a press release.
The Tuskegee Airmen were Black military pilots, airmen and support personnel who served in World War II. Martin, who grew up in Dubuque, served as a part of the 100th Fighter Squadron of the 332nd Fighter Group.
After the war, Martin received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Purple Heart. He was present when the Tuskegee Airman were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.
Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99.
The Captain Robert L. Martin Commemoration Committee is working to raise $100,000 in order to build a memorial at the airport, where the terminal building was named after Martin last year.
In the meantime, Gabrielle Martin has been sharing her father’s story.
“I talk a little about what was going on in the county at that time and why the accomplishments of the Tuskegee Airmen are important form a social-cultural perspective,” she said, as well as stories about her father growing up in Dubuque.
She and her sister Dominique Martin will be two of the speakers at the Sept. 27 kickoff event for the University of Dubuque initiative.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep it in the public mind,” she said.
When Thomas Robinson, executive director of UD’s Heritage Center, heard about the effort, he knew he wanted to help.
“I thought, how could we get involved to help get attention to Captain Martin?” Robinson said.
He approached university President Jeffrey Bullock and received approval to form a steering committee and plan a series of events.
The full schedule includes music, theater and film performances, as well as art and educational exhibits all celebrating the contributions of Black Americans.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, an exhibit featuring a mobile theater and a restored Red Tail P-51C Mustang will be stationed at Dubuque Regional Airport.
It will feature showings of “Rise Above: Red Tail,” about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen, and “Rise Above: WASP,” about the history of the female pilots who flew during World War II.
Gabrielle Martin said her father would appreciate the recognition he has received in recent years and the initiative he has inspired.
“Inside, he would really be kind of beaming,” she said. “Outwardly, as with many things we’d celebrate, he’d say, ‘I don’t understand the fuss.’”
She knows exactly what she would say back to him.
“What you did was so important for changing things in the world,” she said her response would be. “That’s what the big fuss is.”