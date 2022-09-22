The darker days of the COVID-19 pandemic brought about reflection for many. Gwen Kirchhof, executive director of Almost Home, a ministry that operated a clothing giveaway and a men’s shelter, thought about her clients.
And she thought about how Dubuque’s homeless services community thought about families.
“In this day and age, you can’t assume that term ‘broken family’ means mother and child,” Kirchhof said.
And so, Almost Home’s mission changed. On Monday, Sept. 26, it will reopen its Guest House as a shelter for men with children, becoming the first shelter in the tri-state area to take on that role.
It’s the first major change for the ministry since it started hosting homeless single men more than a decade ago, during the tenure of Pastor Jay Ilten.
It began, essentially, as an overflow space for Dubuque Rescue Mission. Mission Director Rick Mihm had called around to downtown churches and asked if they could host an “occasional bed” for their clients.
“It didn’t seem like it would be very often,” Ilten said, chuckling.
It turned out to be pretty often: The Guest House became a full-time shelter for single men and stayed that way until Almost Home shuttered that space in the spring to begin the transition to its new role.
Kirchhof knew that more and more men were receiving custody of children in divorces or otherwise had partners unfit to parent, whether because of drug abuse, incarceration or death.
The number of men who came into the ministry’s clothing giveaway, the Open Closet, and asked for a place to stay confirmed the need: They often were looking for children’s clothes.
“It bothered me,” Kirchhof said. “If they were women, we could send them to Opening Doors; if it was domestic violence, to the YWCA.”
With the help of her interns from Loras College, Kirchhof began looking into other shelters for men with children. She was stunned at how few there were in the United States. By her estimate, Almost Home would be host to the fourth men-with-kids shelter nationwide.
There’s no question as to the demand. In recent months, the ministry has received roughly 15 calls per week from across Iowa, as well as Illinois and Wisconsin.
Kirchhof said calls come from social workers in Milwaukee and Madison, discharge planners at hospitals, even prisons and jails.
“There’s no place close, so we’ll be regional, actually,” Kirchhof said.
The first two families — fathers with up to three kids each — will live in a space on the church’s third floor, with separate rooms for each family and a shared kitchen and living room space. Remodeling of more space on the second floor is set to commence in October and will house another three families.
The layout is designed to create a less hectic and more domestic environment than a traditional shelter facility.
“We didn’t want it to be like, ‘I’m staying in a homeless shelter,’” said shelter coordinator Brock Timmons. “It feels like a family thing.”
Timmons, a recent graduate of Loras College, will be charged with case management for Almost Home’s new families, connecting them with schools, food pantries and other social services. (The new Dubuque Food Pantry is, Kirchhof was pleased to note, right across the street.)
Kirchhof hired Timmons after he interned with Almost Home in the spring. While he has a degree in psychology and social work, she credited his prior experience as a youth camp counselor in her choice to hire him.
“He’s very motivated, sports-minded, and I think that’s helpful,” Kirchhof said. “He can think on his feet.”
Kirchhof touted the shelter model aimed at stabilizing fathers and their families, such as connecting them with a planned cooking class on cheap eats run by Convivium Urban Farmstead.
It includes greater attention to fathers’ personal and psychological health, Kirchhof said. She called them the “unheard gender” of social work clients and said they needed greater attention than had been afforded male clients in the past.
“They’re not talking about what it has done to him psychologically,” Kirchhof said. “That he can be depressed, that he can be feeling unloved, just like a woman.”
Optimally, the new Guest House should be as fostering for fathers as it is their children.
“They’re getting this nice family life, their kids are taken care of, and then they can think about, ‘How can I get an apartment? How can I get a job?’” Timmons said. “We’re really (striving) to take people from a low point in their life and build them up so they’re successful and happy.”
