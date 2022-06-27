MANCHESTER, Iowa — A project that’s been in the works for more than two years and aims to reshape the landscape on Manchester’s east end is just a few signatures from getting underway.
The city, in a partnership with local developer Wes Schulte and Good Neighbor Society, are gearing up to construct a stormwater wetland along the Maquoketa River as part of an effort to improve water quality in the region.
City Manager Tim Vick said the project’s addition of vegetation, detention pools and meandering curves, among other measures, will help to reduce the amount of nitrates and other nutrients in the water.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing this project come to fruition,” Vick said. “I want to see how we can utilize this and if this is something we can use as a model for different areas of this community. We have quite a few wetlands and waterways that come through this area where we could maybe reduce the amount of nitrogen and nitrates we are getting in our wells.”
While the plans and funding have all been identified, the council held off on potentially awarding the project to Connolly Construction, which submitted the low bid of $257,090, until it can secure one last contract.
The scope of the project includes a pond for Schulte, which he will pay for, but due to stipulations in the language in the grants, officials are asking Schulte to sign a contract that more or less puts into writing what has already been agreed upon verbally.
Jason Wenger, professional engineer with Burrington Group, said Schulte’s portion roughly equates to $23,500 and, after subtracting that cost from the Connolly bid, the city’s cost is just less than $233,600.
The city already received a $100,000 Water Quality Agriculture Infrastructure Grant and a $119,000 grant from the State of Iowa’s water infrastructure fund for the project, leaving the city to pick up the remaining roughly $15,000.
Council Member Dean Sherman praised Wenger and Burrington Group, as well as Vick, for all their work on the project.
“This hasn’t been an easy project,” Sherman said.
Wenger said this project is also unique given its location, actually a first in Iowa — right on the urban fringe where agriculture runoff meets residential, which is likely why it was the recipient of the two six-figure grants.
“They’ve done the stormwater wetlands in the more strictly urbanized settings, so I think they’re interested in seeing how this is going to work and I think they’re really excited to see how this will turn out,” Wenger said.
Council Member Mary Ann Poynor said she believes this project could serve as an inspiration to other communities looking to improve water quality while also providing students of all ages an educational opportunity to study its environmental impacts
Council members are expected to sign off on the project at their meeting tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.