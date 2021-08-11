A new city park featuring a large community garden and natural conservation habitat could be on the horizon for Dubuque.
City staff on Tuesday unveiled a proposal to the Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission to buy two parcels totaling 40.5 acres from Four Mounds Foundation that would be converted into a city park. No action was taken by the commission.
The property at 4392 Peru Road consists of a large community garden and about 32 acres of farmland that is currently under a conservation easement for prairie reconstruction. The property is privately owned and currently used for programming by Four Mounds Foundation.
The city would purchase the property for $546,000. Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the city hopes to receive two grants to put toward the purchase — a $200,000 Renewal Energy for America Program grant and a $175,000 grant from U.S. National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund. The remaining funds would be paid by the city.
Ware said the property would provide residents another way to access natural habitat within the city, something that has seen increasing demand since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot of people that have started to embrace the natural environment,” she said. “This would allow those opportunities to happen.”
She added that the already established large garden would create additional public space for community gardening initiatives.
“There’s been an increased demand for locally grown, locally sourced food,” Ware said. “This would provide for more of that.”
Four Mounds Foundation has an ongoing relationship with the city. The 60-acre Four Mounds Park is owned by the city and leased to the foundation, Ware said. She added that the purchase of the 40-acre farm property has been discussed by city and foundation officials for at least two years.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, officials with the foundation declined to comment for this story.
If purchased by the city, Ware said, the majority of the buildings on the property, currently rented by Four Mounds Foundation, would be demolished.
Parks and Recreation Commission members offered their enthusiastic support for the proposal.
“You’re not going to find this very often,” said Commission Member Justin Hochberger. “I really appreciate the proximity to the downtown.”
Commission Member Robin Kennicker also offered her support.
“A lot of people are trying to build on properties like this,” Kennicker said. “There’s a lot of animals that could go to that park.”
Ware said the purchase of the property is still in its early stages. Next, city staff will seek City Council approval to apply for the $200,000 REAP grant, for which applications are due by the end of August.