Dubuque City Council members voted Monday to invest $24 million into improving Five Flags Center.

Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use the funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period, with the first 18 months devoted to design and engineering. City officials plan to keep the facility open while construction is underway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.