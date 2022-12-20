Dubuque City Council members voted Monday to invest $24 million into improving Five Flags Center.
Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use the funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period, with the first 18 months devoted to design and engineering. City officials plan to keep the facility open while construction is underway.
While the specifics of what improvements will be made remain to be determined, City Council members expressed enthusiasm over what they see as a bright future for Five Flags Center.
“We suffered for years with analysis paralysis,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “Somehow, through all of that, I think we landed at the best possible solution.”
Council members and members of the Dubuque Civic Center Commission previously have spoken on the most urgent needs at Five Flags Center they believe should be included in the current project, including expanded bathrooms, improved accessibility and upgraded seating.
The newly approved investment in Five Flags follows years of attempts to make improvements to the facility.
Earlier this year, council members unanimously voted not to go forward with a referendum that would have asked residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million for a project that included demolishing the existing arena, building a larger replacement that could seat about 6,400 and expanding across West Fifth Street, and making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
Now, the city is moving forward with a smaller project that will make necessary improvements to the existing facility but not expand its footprint.
City Council Member David Resnick described the reduced scope of the project as a fiscally responsible move by the city.
“We are putting that $24 million into a right-sized facility for Dubuque, Iowa,” Resnick said. “We are still spending $24 million. We have to be careful on how we spend that money, and I think this is the best way we should do it.”
To fund the renovation, the city plans to use $6 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity already committed to Five Flags, along with $18 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity originally committed to building a new parking ramp downtown as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF. Council members recently agreed to delay the parking ramp project for the foreseeable future, freeing up the funding.
Unlike some previous proposals, this project would not require a public vote of approval for the funding to be used. The project also would aim to not preclude any future initiative to open up the north wall of the center at Fifth Street in order to create an indoor/outdoor venue space.
City Council Member Katy Wethal said she believes that in the future, the city should look to private funding from local businesses that directly benefit from Five Flags Center if any additional projects to improve the facility are pursued.
“We need to look at long-term strategies for collaborative funding,” Wethal said.
Other City Council members expressed their general support for the project.
Council Member Susan Farber praised the project and expressed her support for spreading out improvements to the center over five years to keep the facility open.
“It’s going to be very important that we keep the facility open so we can generate revenues and keep it operational,” she said. “It’s going to be an ongoing project for a number of years.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he is glad the City Council finally was able to approve an improvement project for Five Flags Center after several years of attempts.
“I have lost count of the number of times we have talked about the Five Flags Center,” Cavanagh said. “I’m looking forward to moving forward and continuing this discussion in a couple of months.”
