A hard-rock musician who has fronted a pair of popular bands will return to Dubuque in June.
Corey Taylor will take the stage at Five Flags Center on June 15, according to the facility’s manager, H.R. Cook.
Taylor is known as the lead singer of Slipknot and Stone Sour. Stone Sour is known for hits such as “Through Glass,” while Slipknot’s most popular hits include “Psychosocial,” “The Devil in I,” “Duality” and “Before I Forget.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, at the Five Flags box office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Cook said 1,500 tickets will be sold, representing about one-third of the overall capacity of Five Flags.
“I believe this show will do very well, if not sell out completely, within the first couple weeks,” he said. “What we’ve seen since putting shows on sale again is that there truly is a pent-up demand for people to return to shows and live events.”
On Saturday, Five Flags hosted its first major event in about one year. A concert by country star Lee Brice was expected to draw 2,300 people.
Cook was largely pleased with the behavior of those in attendance.
“People want to return to live music, but they realize there is a price to pay (for attending these events),” he said. “That price is you need to wear a mask, you need to maintain social distance, (and) you cannot crowd up against the stage.”
Iowa is among few states in the U.S. that are considered “open for business” when it comes to live entertainment. As a result, venues such as Five Flags are paving the way for other U.S. venues that are grappling with how to reintroduce live entertainment.
Cook said a representative from a large Chicago concert venue attended the Brice show to see how the process unfolded. Other out-of-state promoters called Five Flags after the show to see how things went.
While Cook said the vast majority of attendees were compliant, he acknowledged some challenges.
He said one person was turned away from the concert — with a refund — because the individual refused to wear a mask. On top of that, there were some difficulties when it came to enforcing rules throughout the show.
“When the lights go down and artists come on stage, it is harder to see the patrons, and at that point, sometimes the masks go down,” he said.
Taylor played two sold-out shows at the more-intimate Q Showroom at Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque in April 2019. Cook believes that the Five Flags show will give some fans another chance to see him perform, as well as giving an altogether new audience their initial chance to see the artist.
“What’s great about this show is it is available to all ages, so there’s a younger crowd that can see him play,” said Cook.