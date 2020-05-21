MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester Public Library is offering curbside pickup to patrons while the building is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library officials announced this week that curbside pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Patrons can reserve items from the library at manchesterlibraryia.org. After hearing from library officials, patrons can come to pick up their items during curbside hours and call the library at 563-927-3719 as they arrive.
Items will be placed in a bag on a table by the front door, and they can be returned in the book drop by their due date.