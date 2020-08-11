The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Jeffrey M. Kiebler, 36, of 900 Rhomberg Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Sunday in the area of Keokuk and Primrose streets on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Kiebler assaulted Lianna K. Peters, 41, of the same address.
- Daniel C. Lansing, 55, of 1019 Aspen Court, was arrested at 5:46 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Lansing assaulted Christine M. Linden, 50, of the same address.
- Hombra M. Williams, 24, of 929 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and second-offense operating while intoxicated. Court
- documents state that he assaulted, Haley J. Sparks, 23, at their residence.
- Teya C. Witter, 23, of 1954 Ellis St., was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Witter assaulted Jason W. Witter, 50, of the same address.
- Nathan V. Recker, 28, of 1505 Cornell St., was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Saturday in the area of Jackson and Liebe streets on charges of domestic assault with injury, possession of marijuana and public intoxication. Court documents state that Recker assaulted Samantha N. Hastings, 27, no address listed.
- Amanda S. Jones, 39, of 757 Caledonia Place, No. 2, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $21,000 between 12:05 a.m. and noon Sunday from her residence.