PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville donor has offered a challenge grant that, if fully realized, will finance the remaining cost of a proposed Platteville pickleball complex, according to a press release.
Cindy Tang will donate $35,000 in matching funds for all contributions made to the Platteville Area Pickleball Association’s Sanders-Trine Pickleball Complex.
Eight courts will be located at the corner of Pitt and Second streets and the complex also will include lights and a patio at a cost of $350,642. To date, the association has raised $283,438.
Construction will be overseen by Owen’s Excavating and Trenching, of Cuba City, and will begin this spring and conclude by Aug. 20.
To donate to the effort, visit www.bit.ly/3aKnAwn or send checks to Inspiring Community Inc., P.O. Box 503, Platteville, Wis. 53818, and note “Pickleball Project” on the memo line.