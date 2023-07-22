When Dubuque resident Charlotte Halverson began her health care career, she wanted to find a way to combine her medical experience and rural roots.
Halverson, 76, grew up on a small farm in rural Dubuque, milking dairy cows from a young age. When she grew up and started working as a nurse, she noticed that her colleagues had minimal training when it came to agricultural safety.
“Every other industry has a safety manager that advocates for the safety and health of employees, but in agriculture, you didn’t have that,” she said. “It was after seeing some of these injuries and fatalities — particularly among young people — that it just struck me that somebody’s got to step up and do something about it.”
Recommended for you
In June, Halverson received the 2023 Maynard Coe Professional Award from the International Society of Agricultural Safety and Health for the more than 25 years she has spent advocating for the safety of the nation’s agricultural workers.
The award, named after the former director of the farm division of the National Safety Council, recognizes society members who display high levels of professionalism among agricultural and health leaders. The award came with a $1,000 prize and a plaque.
“Even though this is supposed to be an individual award, this is dedicated to all the talented groups of people that I collaborated with to advocate for the safety of the people that feed the world,” Halverson said.
After working in various health care roles, Halverson began a career advocating on behalf of agricultural workers in 1997, helping establish the National Education Center for Agriculture Safety, where she served as the clinical services manager for 17 years.
“The organization was built to do a lot of safety education and services for people in agriculture, EMS and fire services, and I provided the health service portion of it,” she said.
Dan Neenan, director of the center, said family farmers do not have to comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. Halverson connected with them to teach farm-safety mindfulness.
“She knew how to talk with farmers, and they respected her enough that they would listen to what she had to say and take part in her health and safety programs,” Neenan said.
After being involved with the National Education Center for Agriculture Safety, Halverson, along with additional Iowa nurses, established AgriSafe Network in 2000, which strives to reduce health disparities among the agricultural community through proper training and educational resources.
“If you’ve been in agriculture for 50 years or five years, it’s good to stay up-to-date on these trainings to keep people safe,” said Laura Siegel, AgriSafe’s health communications officer.
Halverson said the organization works with three groups: farmers and ranchers, agricultural businesses and health care providers. Her role largely had to do with working with health care providers, training them to properly address the health dangers associated with ag-related fields.
“A lot of health care providers — mainly nurses and nurse practitioners — in our rural communities may not know what the dangers are in the agricultural-work world, and they may not understand what they’re seeing when somebody comes through their door,” she said.
Recognizing this gap in agricultural training for nurses, Halverson also started the AgriSafe Nurse Scholar program, a 20-hour, virtual educational program to increase nurses’ knowledge in “identifying and assessing diseases related to agricultural work exposures” and other areas, a press release states.
Since its creation in 2016, more than 70 nurses from more than 40 states have participated in the program.
Halverson retired as the clinical director of AgriSafe in December and now works as a contracted health coach for organizations conducting educational training related to agricultural health and safety.
“She has dedicated her life to working with the farming community,” Neenan said. “There were kids 20 years ago who took her safety program and now ... are actively farming as adults, and hopefully they go about their careers practicing those health and safety tips.”