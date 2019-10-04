A local beer distribution company has joined forces with its peers across the state to help an effort to raise $3 million for an Iowa City children’s hospital cross the finish line.
7G Distributing, which has a location in Dubuque, and several other Busch Light distributors in Iowa have contributed $41,000 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Donations were made in the name of Carson King, a viral sensation whose televised plea for beer money morphed into a major charitable event.
King, an Iowa State University student, held up a sign asking for donations to replenish his Busch Light supply in the background of ESPN’s broadcast from Ames in September. Donations kept pouring in, and King decided to give the proceeds to the children’s hospital at his rival university.
At the conclusion of his fundraiser, King had fallen just short of his $3 million goal. So 7G and other distributors decided to be “part of this great cause,” according to a press release, and contribute funds to “this extraordinary campaign.”