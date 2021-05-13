Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging offers older adults checks good for up to $30 worth of locally grown produce though the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
Each eligible participant receives 10 checks with a total value of $30 that can be spent at area farmers markets. A person can receive checks one time per program year.
Eligible participants must be at least 60 years old, live in the agency’s service area and have a yearly household income of no more than $23,828 for a single person or $32,227 for a married couple.
The checks will be distributed by mail this year because of continuing COVID-19 restrictions. Past recipients of the checks will receive the required application forms within the next few weeks.
Others interested in the program can call the agency at 800-779-8707 and choose option No. 1.
Checks will be mailed beginning June 1.