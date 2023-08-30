Plans to bring a residential and commercial development to the Port of Dubuque soon could become a reality.
The development, called The Stacks, is a project of Cedar Falls-based developer Merge Urban Development Group. Plans on Merge’s website detail a structure featuring over 180 units of market-rate and workforce housing and approximately 17,000 square feet of commercial space.
A recent amended development agreement with the city has city officials optimistic that the project will come to fruition.
“We get these developments, and 10% or 20% of them move forward,” said Alexis Steger, Dubuque’s housing and community development director. “Stacks has moved forward more than most. It’s promising to see more movement.”
The Stacks is planned at the corner of Ice Harbor Drive and East Fifth Street, adjacent to the Diamond Jo Casino complex. Dubuque Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the building essentially will “wrap around” the Port of Dubuque parking ramp.
It would be the first residential development in the port and one of the first residential structures in the Midwest to use mass timber construction, a building style that uses large, solid wood materials, said Merge CEO and Partner Brent Dahlstrom.
“There have been some newer housing developments on the West End, but not in the port,” said Ian Hatch, Dubuque’s assistant economic development director. “That’s what is so exciting. It’s a new location for market housing in the port.”
Merge is expected to close on the sale of the property — which is owned by the City of Dubuque — on Oct. 31. Construction is anticipated to begin at the end of the year or the beginning of 2024, and Dahlstrom said the build will take anywhere from 18 months to two years.
“The momentum is really good right now,” Dahlstrom said. “We’ve lined up a great group of contractors.”
In 2019, construction costs were estimated in the $20 million range, but Hatch said a second round of bid seeking — which developers conducted this summer — assuredly would come with higher costs. Dahlstrom said current cost estimates are near $40 million.
The project includes two, six-story brick buildings and features an urban courtyard, residential fitness center and views of both the city and river, the developer’s website states. The two brick structures will be connected by a third-story pedestrian walkway, Wernimont said.
Closing on the property is one of the last dominoes to fall before construction can get underway — which has been more than four years in the making.
A development agreement originally was approved by Dubuque City Council in November 2019. Since then, it has been amended four times as financial and supply-chain delays pushed back the project’s timeline. The first of the four amendments to the development agreement was approved by the council in April 2020. At that time, the closing date was set at Oct. 1, 2020.
The next amendments pushed back the closing date as Merge applied for Iowa Economic Development Authority workforce housing tax credits and brownfield redevelopment tax credits. The closing date subsequently was pushed to Dec. 31, 2022. Another amendment was approved by council members in May to accommodate the need for new project bids, since so much time had passed since the original cost estimates were obtained.
At a recent meeting, Dubuque City Council members approved the fourth development agreement amendment, which sets a closing date for the property’s sale on Oct. 31, 2023. Council members also approved providing the development a housing incentive grant that will reduce Merge’s land acquisition cost by $20,000 for each residential unit created.
“In this instance, the purchase price for the land was a combined $970,073.19,” Hatch said. “So, the housing acquisition grant is $970,073.19 payable as a credit at the closing.”
Per the agreement, Merge also will receive 15 years of tax increment financing rebates with an estimated value of $4.8 million, Hatch said. The developer also must accept housing-choice vouchers from qualified prospective tenants and construct pedestrian connections to the parking ramp.
“It’s exciting to see some more life breathed into this project,” said Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “The fact that (Merge) is still interested and ready to move forward — and we have worked to help — is a great thing. It’ll be a great addition to the port area.”