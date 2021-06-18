A City of Dubuque board this week approved offering financial assistance to some in connection with a controversial sidewalks construction project
Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission members voted unanimously for a program that would allow low- and moderate-income residents to utilize Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for the construction of sidewalks on the portion of their property that borders John F. Kennedy Road. The commission’s vote does not need to go to the City Council for approval.
Council members recently once again proposed requiring the construction of sidewalks on JFK from the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road. A public hearing on the project is set for July 6.
The installation of sidewalks has consistently proven controversial and drawn opposition from residents living on or near JFK. If approved, the $323,000 project would require property owners to pay for the portion of sidewalk that would be installed on their land. The city would pay for $66,079 of the total project cost to install sidewalks on publicly owned property.
Rick Buol, who owns property adjacent to JFK, said he opposes the sidewalks project but supports any attempts by the city to aid residents in paying for the cost.
“Any assistance for people would be welcomed,” he said. “It’s something that I personally think we shouldn’t have to pay for.”
Alexis Steger, city housing and community development director, said the use of CDBG funds to construct sidewalks is typically reserved for low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. The area in question is neither.
But Steger said the pedestrian access the sidewalks would create for Eisenhower Elementary School gives the city justification for providing some financial assistance for the project.
“A lot of low-to-moderate-income students attend Eisenhower, so this would support them as well,” she said.
Steger said only low- and moderate-income households would be eligible for CDBG funds. For example, a family of two must have an annual income of $53,050 or less to be eligible. For a family of three, that threshold rises to $59,700, and for a family of four, it’s $66,300 per year.
Steger stressed that the program’s existence is contingent on the JFK sidewalks project being approved by City Council members.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Council Member Susan Farber said she approves financially assisting residents in constructing the sidewalks and added that she wants the project to be postponed to 2022.
“I’ve heard from families, and I think we need to get farther away from the pandemic before approving this project,” she said. “I’m glad that the city is looking to help out residents with this.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she supports the project, as well as helping low- and moderate-income residents to pay for the installation.
“It’s a project that is worth pursuing,” she said. “I think it’s good for the city to look into ways to make this project possible.”