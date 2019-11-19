Leanne Fangmann has been sewing since she was 9 years old. So when The Quiltmaker’s Shoppe in Manchester came up for sale, it made sense for her to buy it.
Fangmann was familiar with the store and its previous owner, Kathy Wilgenbusch, who ran it for more than 18 years.
“I’ve been a customer for years,” Fangmann said. “I bought a lot of fabric here.”
Fangmann reopened the store earlier this month.
“We did some painting and rearranged the fabrics,” she said. “We moved our seasonal items upfront and will be expanding on some of our other lines.”
She said she also will offer classes such as beginning sewing and purse making, as well as classes on specific sewing and quilting techniques.
She credits Wilgenbusch for growing a very loyal customer base.
“We hear from people that this is their favorite quilt shop,” Fangmann said. “Quilters are a very passionate group of people. I’ve had a very positive reaction from everyone that we were able to buy the store and keep it open.”
Because of its reputation and size, The Quiltmaker’s Shoppe is considered a destination shop.
“People will come here from the tri-states and from all over Iowa,” Fangmann explained.