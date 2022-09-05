Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a person shot in Dubuque was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Aug. 29 and Sunday:
1.) Police release name of person shot in Dubuque, as investigation continues
2.) ‘End of an era’: Longtime bridal business closing in Dubuque
3.) IN TH FIRST: Former Dubuque County employee submits $750,000 claim
4.) Long-ago school in Dubuque to feature revamped apartments
5.) After months of delays, Viking cruise to arrive in Dubuque next week
6.) Dubuque-headquartered company rejects proposed acquisition offer
7.) Police: Man stabbed girlfriend in Dubuque, threatened to kill her
8.) Police: Dubuque man hits girlfriend with barstool, breaking her arm
9.) Police: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Dubuque crash
10.) Police: Security guard at Roshek Building fired, arrested for making threats against staff
