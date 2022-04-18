U.S. military jazz band to perform next month at local high school

The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Shades of Blue jazz ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. May 10, at Western Dubuque High School, 302 Fifth Ave. SW Epworth, Iowa.

 Contributed

EPWORTH, Iowa – A U.S. military jazz band will perform next month at a local high school.

The release states that Shades of Blue is a group of 12 professional musicians whose music “inspires patriotism, connects communities with military service members, and honors our country’s veterans.”

The concert will include music by a variety of jazz composers, from classic sounds to contemporary.

Admission is free but tickets are required and are available online at https://bit.ly/37WCQY0.

