GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members are continuing to prioritize infrastructure, from bridge repairs to street improvements, in the city’s newly updated capital improvement plan.
Council members this week voted 6-0, with Council Member Robert Hahn absent, to approve the annual update to the five-year plan.
The plan includes 82 projects in multiple categories, including flood control, public safety, culture and recreation, water and sewer. In total, the cost of these projects is nearly $25 million, although only $22.3 million would be spent over the next five years. Project completion will be based on the availability of funds.
“We’re budgeting a lot of money over a five-year period, but these are the things the City of Galena should be doing,” said Council Member Marc McCoy after the meeting. “We should be working on streets and roads and sewer and water projects.”
Other projects given a high priority include installing security cameras in the downtown area and completing ongoing maintenance at the city’s playgrounds and swimming pool. The plan also prioritizes repairs to pedestrian walkways, including replacing the approach structure for the Meeker Street pedestrian bridge and replacing the Warren Street wooden steps connecting Main and Bench streets.
“We’re a small city, but the amount of tourism that we take on in a year is astronomical, so I think those (types of projects) add to the beautification of the city,” said Council Member Katie Wienen after the meeting. “Some of that is also a safety risk that needs to be addressed — there’s some sidewalks downtown that need attention — and city staff does a good job of prioritizing that.”
Also Tuesday, council members approved changes to current pay-to-park systems in city parking lots, emphasizing a move toward mobile pay options.
The city currently operates three downtown lots, which use electronic pay stations to collect parking fees, and plans to open an additional, 15-space lot at 403 S. Main St. by early 2023.
Council members unanimously approved a three-year contract with mobile pay vendor ParkMobile to implement a mobile pay structure for all four lots, through which parkers can pay by phone through a free app, online or by toll‐free phone call.
City staff also asked council members to approve updates to the three pay stations in the existing lots, which would cost about $3,800 per machine and would allow them to continue processing credit card payments. However, council members voted against the updates, meaning the stations still will operate but only will accept cash payments.
“Right now, we’re looking to move to more of an app for mobile payment,” said McCoy, who made the motion not to approve the updates. “We’re trying to make it easier for people when they come to town and not more difficult … to find a place to park.”
