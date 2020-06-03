Police said a man forced a woman to drive to an ATM on Sunday in Dubuque and threatened to kill her unless she withdrew money.
Michael L. Lott, 37, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 15th and White streets on charges of second-degree robbery, violation of a no- contact order, providing false identification information, interference with officials acts and warrants charging domestic assault and first-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Lott forced Patrice Green, 49, of 2340 Central Ave. No. 2, to drive to an ATM at U.S. Bank, 270 W. Seventh St., at about 5 p.m. and demanded that she withdraw $300.
Green had a valid order of protection against Lott.
Green “stated that she did what Lott told her to do because Lott threatened to kill her, and she was afraid of him,” according to documents.
At the bank, Green exited the vehicle and ran away from Lott. A driver of a vehicle waiting in line in front of Lott at the ATM gave Green a ride to a residence in the 1400 block of Washington Street, and Green called police.
Lott also is accused of breaking into Green’s home and assaulting her at about 8:15 p.m. May 24.