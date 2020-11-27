Reflections in the Park
Nightly through Jan. 3, Louis Murphy Park, Dubuque.
5 to 10 p.m. nightly. Drive through the park for the annual festival of holiday lights, a fundraiser for Hillcrest Family Services. Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, call 563-583-7357 or visit hillcrest-fs.org.
Turkey Trail & Gnome Hunt
Today, Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, rural Dubuque
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dubuque County Conservation Board will host a free Turkey Trail and Gnome Hunt, both self-led opportunities for families to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by exploring the outdoors. For more information, call 563-556-6745 or visit www.dubuquecountyiowa.gov.
Stockton Christmas Walk
Today and Saturday, 100 N. Main St., Stockton, Ill.
The holiday tradition begins with a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. today and the crowning of Little Jack Frost and Miss Merry Christmas. Caroling, cookies and cocoa will be provided. A story hour with Santa will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Stockton Township Library. From 11 a.m to 1 p.m., children can visit Santa at Main Street Parties & Events. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be horse-drawn carriage rides. Other events will include a Festival of Trees viewing at Stockton Heritage Museum and bowling at Stockton Bowling Lanes. For more information, call 815-947-2080 or visit tinyurl.com/y5kkahfy.
Santa at Dickeyville Community Park
Saturday, Dickeyville (Wis.) Community Park, 450 N. Center St.
10 to 11:30 a.m. Brickl Memorial Library will host an opportunity for children to mail letters to Santa, greet Santa from the car and receive a treat from Santa’s elf. Vehicles must enter the park on North Church Street and exit on North Center Street.
Shullsburg Lighted Christmas Parade
Saturday, Shullsburg, Wis.
6 p.m. The parade route has been extended this year to allow spectators to socially distance or sit in their cars. The parade starts at the Shullsburg fire station. It will continue up Water Street to the Shullsburg Home, 204 E. Water St., before turning right on Church Street, left on Judgement Street, right on Estey Street, right on Galena Street and at Fred Blackbourn & Sons Inc., 240 W. Church St.