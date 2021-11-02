With area schools in session and COVID-19 cases steadily trending upward, Dubuque County officials on Monday turned back to a familiar topic — testing.
An ongoing surge in positive cases, particularly among the youngest Dubuque County residents, has coincided with an increase in community interest in testing for the coronavirus.
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that an average of 250 county residents are being tested per day. More than 6,000 residents received PCR tests during the month of October, and more than 1,600 received antigen tests. Those, at least, are the people county officials know about.
Lambert said an increase in popularity for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests available at pharmacies has thrown significant uncertainty into the count.
“If you have another option, please go with that other option, because those over-the-counter tests are not recorded to the IDPH. So, we’re not aware,” she said. “If they purchase this test, they might test positive sitting at home, but not tell anyone about it and then we won’t know about it.”
The other issue causing uncertainty is a reluctance for sick people to even want to know if they are positive with COVID-19.
“We also know there are people who do not want to be tested, because if they’re positive, they have to stay home and their kids have to stay home,” Lambert said.
She asked that residents ignore those impulses and follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to stay home if they are ill, and to be tested. After a brief period of shortage of testing kits, Lambert said area providers are now reporting an adequate supply.
Lambert also shared that 18.6% of residents taking PCR tests received positive results in the month of October. Conversely, just 5.2% taking antigen tests were found positive. Supervisor Jay Wickham asked why there was such a difference. Lambert chalked it up to a lower sensitivity and, therefore accuracy, in antigen tests, recommending the PCR tests for that reason.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough said that she had been approached privately by an official in a county school district asking for rapid testing machines in schools.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 27, about 40% of the 315 positive cases in Dubuque County the week prior were among children.
Lambert said the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team meets with school districts weekly and that she has never received that request.
“As recently as last Wednesday, we said ‘Would you have an interest, if we could purchase a rapid testing machine for the school nurses to be able to give the tests?’” she said. “At that time, they still said that they felt they were doing OK with the testing.”
McDonough asked for communication with more people at the schools, in that case.
“The school has a disconnect between who wants rapid testing in the schools, who’s offering it, who’s providing it and who’s declining it,” she said. “They’re saying to me ‘We’re not doing enough.’”
Currently, the Incident Management Team is providing the schools with free at-home PCR test kits for students to complete, then return for testing. Lambert asked for anyone wanting more to please contact her, but said for the time being they would continue what they had been providing to schools.
“If their supplies are getting low, we will take supplies to them or they can pick them up at one of our other locations,” she said.
This is the first public COVID-19 update made to the full Board of Supervisors in one month. Otherwise, supervisors receive reports each Friday.