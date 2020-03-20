Police said a Dubuque man admitted to sexually abusing a teen late last year.
Anthony L. Stant, 27, of 4255 Swan Drive, was arrested recently at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that when questioned by investigators, Stant said he started interacting with the girl, who he knew was younger than 16, on Facebook, then started spending time with her. Documents state that the victim told investigators that she and Stant had sexual intercourse in November in a locked restroom in a Dubuque business.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
A warrant for Stant’s arrest was issued on March 13.