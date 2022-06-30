A Dubuque man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for a violent attack on an infant left in his care, as well as sex crimes against two girls.
Nicholas F. Beversdorf, 20, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to six counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of neglect of a dependent person and one count each of enticing a minor and lascivious acts with a minor were dismissed.
“The fact that you were deceptive, at least in the sexual abuse case, shows that you were thinking about yourself and what you wanted several times,” said Iowa District Court Judge John Sullivan when issuing the sentence. “In the child endangerment matter, you took the step of recording your actions, which is very concerning and troubling with the court. Sir, I believe you are a danger to the community.”
Court documents state that police spoke with Ashley A. Gregory, of Dubuque, who reported finding injuries on her then-1-year-old daughter after the infant was in Beversdorf’s care for a little more than two hours on Aug. 20.
Dubuque Police Department Cpl. Ann Dauderman testified at the sentencing hearing that she interviewed Beversdorf in September about the infant’s injuries. She said Beversdorf did not admit to causing them and did not allow her to search through his phone.
“He said there were potentially inappropriate pictures on it,” Dauderman said. “He did show a few texts between himself and Ashley (Gregory).”
A search warrant then was executed on Beversdorf’s phone, and three videos were found in which Beversdorf filmed himself attacking the infant. Those videos were played during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.
In the first video, the baby was calmly sitting next to Beversdorf when Beversdorf suddenly choked her with one hand and bit her head, causing her to start screaming.
In the second video, Beversdorf filmed a close-up on the infant’s face as he choked her again, this time rendering her unable to scream or move. Red marks also could be seen on the child’s stomach.
The third video showed the infant again sitting next to Beversdorf when he suddenly picked her up by the hair and carried her around the room as she wailed.
Following the news about the infant attack, Dauderman said, two girls who were then younger than 15 reported that they were the victims of sexual crimes committed by Beversdorf.
Documents state that Beversdorf sexually abused one of them in early 2021 in a bathroom in a Dubuque hotel lobby. The other girl reported that Beversdorf told her “about his sex life and solicits her to engage in such acts with him,” documents state.
Assistant County Attorney Colista Anglese argued for Beversdorf to be sentenced to 42 years in prison, the maximum amount of time possible.
“I have been practicing law for the past 14 years, and I can only recall a couple of images that even come close to the videos that the defendant took on Aug. 20,” she said. “When someone records themselves doing these things, that’s a whole other level of sickness and evil.”
Benjamin Bartels, Beversdorf’s attorney, asked for a 10-year prison sentence. Bartels said Beversdorf was suffering from depression and suicidal ideation around the time of the incidents, though he said that does not excuse Beversdorf’s actions.
“I think that Nick isn’t defined by his best moments, and he isn’t defined by his worst actions, but somewhere in between,” Bartels said. “I think he has the capacity to rehabilitate himself and the capacity to redeem himself.”
Beversdorf also spoke at his sentencing hearing, apologizing multiple times for his actions.
“Words cannot express how greatly I regret what I did,” he said. “The person you see in the videos is not who I am. I hate that person. I feel like I don’t know what that person is.”
Sullivan said the 40-year sentence was appropriate given the facts of the case and despite Beversdorf’s young age and lack of criminal history.
“You were placed in a position of responsibility to take care of that little baby, and you did some unspeakable things, for which there is no excuse,” he said.