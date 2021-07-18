Railroad maintenance will result in temporary street closures and a disruption to EMS access in Jo Daviess County.
An alert posted to the official Jo Daviess County website stated that Council Hill Road and Hill Road will be closed beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, to allow crews to replace railroad crossings.
At this time, the railroad hopes to have the road reopened by the end of the business day on Wednesday, July 21, the post added.
“There will be “road closed” signs and barricades in place,” the post explained. “This closure will remain through the night, there is no specific detour route, and EMS will be unable to get through.”
Residents with questions about the project and related closures are encouraged to call the county highway department at 815-591-2337.