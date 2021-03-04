Sam Schmelzer said he can’t wait for his hangout to reopen.
“It’s going to be great,” said Schmelzer, 72, of Asbury, Iowa. “I’ve been waiting a whole year.”
Schmelzer is among the thousands of local veterans who used to visit Veteran’s Freedom Center in Dubuque before the meeting place closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The socialization part (of the center) is so important,” Schmelzer said.
Located at 2245 Kerper Blvd., the center was founded in 2009 by Vietnam veterans Jim Wagner and Al Rowell. The nonprofit facility serves as a gathering place for veterans, while also providing various services.
The center has been closed for the better part of a year, only opening briefly on a couple of occasions before shutting again over coronavirus safety concerns.
“(We closed because) our area is so small, and we have so many veterans with different ailments. A lot of them are elderly,” Wagner said. “We were just afraid that if it started to spread in here, it could get to all of us. We felt it was safer just to shut (the center) down.”
The center plans to reopen April 1, with safety measures in place. Masks will be worn unless visitors are eating or drinking, according to center officials.
Wagner said the reopening decision was made because of the progress in vaccinating older adults in the Dubuque area. As of Wednesday morning, Iowa health officials reported that more than 8,200 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and all residents 65 and older are eligible to get a vaccine.
“Absolutely, it makes a difference,” he said. “A lot of our guys have gotten both shots.”
Wagner said the center drew more than 5,000 visitors from January 2019 to January 2020.
“(Before COVID-19,) we were getting 30 a day,” Wagner said of the weeks leading up to the pandemic’s arrival. “On Wednesdays, we would have euchre (games), and we would get 50 on that day.”
When it closed, Schmelzer lost access to an important gathering place.
“I just read a lot and did puzzles,” he said of his time without the center. “I like the comradery (of the center). We have a lot in common because we were all in the military.”
Even while it was closed, the center continued to accept donations of deposit cans and bottles.
Rowell has spent part of the pandemic loading the cans and bottles into a trailer. Proceeds from the can donations help fund programs and services of the volunteer-run center.
“Seven days a week, I am down here with the cans,” Rowell said. “The cans are keeping us going. We’ve still been helping vets as much as possible.”
Rowell said the center’s reopening will help offset a common problem among many of the local veterans.
“A lot of us have (post-traumatic stress disorder),” Rowell said. “Isolation is not a good thing for us. This (center) is the place to be able to interact.”
Wagner said he has fielded calls from veterans ready for the reopening.
“For a lot of (veterans), this is what they want to do,” Wagner said. “There will be a lot of happy people.”