Question: Does the City of Dubuque water department test wastewater for COVID-19? If so, how is this information reported?
Answer: The City of Dubuque currently is not testing wastewater for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19, but it did so as part of a study last summer.
From June 8 to Aug. 17, the city participated in the National Wastewater Surveillance System, a program initiated in response to the pandemic by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Wastewater can be tested for RNA from the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting infections in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, according to the CDC website.
“The data collected locally supported the level of COVID present in the community as indicated by positive tests reported,” city spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email.
The city stopped testing wastewater for the virus when federal funding for the program ended.
“The reports compared the copies of virus (in wastewater) to the number of new cases in the county,” Gehl wrote. “As new case numbers rose and fell, the copies of virus showed similar trends.”
The data from the study was sent to the CDC, which is in the process of developing a portal for health departments to submit wastewater testing data.
Question: What are the plans for the old Prescott school at the corner of 12th Street and Central Avenue in Dubuque?
Answer: The former Prescott school, which educated Dubuque students from the late 1850s until 1913, was sold to new owners over the summer who are preparing the building to serve as apartments.
The 1199 Central Ave. building has housed multi-family apartments for many years but over the past decade has changed hands several times.
The property, previously owned by Kenneth and Nancy Moore, suffered a foreclosure in 2011. At the time, lease agreements for residents were not renewed. Dubuque Bank and Trust took possession of the property and sold it in 2015 to Prescott LLC, which is associated with real estate developers John and Mary Gronen, according to business records.
Prescott LLC in turn sold the building to Virtual Velocity LLC in July. At the time of the sale, the building was vacant, according to property records.
Virtual Velocity LLC, a virtual production company based in Pennsylvania, was issued a building permit by the City of Dubuque in November to frame interior walls in preparation for more construction.
Virtual Velocity Managing Director Lloyd Singletary said the company intends for the property to function as apartments.