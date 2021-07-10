The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jenna M. Anthony, 25, of Dubuque, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and the Northwest Arterial on charges of operating while under the influence, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
- Dominique R. Rogers, 30, current address unknown, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a probation violation.