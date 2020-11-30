LANCASTER, Wis. — “Night of Frosty Cheer” will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, in downtown Lancaster.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a tree-lighting ceremony on the courthouse lawn. Those attending will be able to drop off letters to Santa, who will be escorted throughout town on a firetruck, courtesy of the Lancaster Fire Department.
Businesses also will be participating in a holiday window decorating contest. Those browsing can vote for their favorites on Facebook, with the business photo earning the most “likes” receiving a holiday trophy.