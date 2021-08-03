GARBER, Iowa -- The home of the Northeast Iowa Farm & Antique Association will host a barn dance this weekend.

Plagman Barn will host the dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the barn at 28384 Garber Road.

Music will be provided by The Sounds of Nashville.

The cost of admission is $6. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free.

