GARBER, Iowa -- The home of the Northeast Iowa Farm & Antique Association will host a barn dance this weekend.
Plagman Barn will host the dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the barn at 28384 Garber Road.
Music will be provided by The Sounds of Nashville.
The cost of admission is $6. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free.
