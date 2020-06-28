DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A $100,000 state grant will go toward the restoration of an iconic Dyersville building.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority recently announced that the City of Dyersville was awarded the Community Catalyst and Building Remediation Grant for the Tegeler Dairy building at the corner of Third Avenue Southeast and Second Street Southeast.
The grant will be used by developers to restore as much historical integrity as possible and to renovate the interior as a mixed-use building for residential and commercial tenants. Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., previously said the structure was built in the late 1800s and has sat empty since the 1990s. She called it “a prime location in the community,”
“We are looking for prospects to fill the commercial space,” Rahe said. “However, one of the possible tenants for the building is the new Rural Innovation Lab.”
She added, “We have been working with Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque on grant opportunities to utilize their organization in a hub-and-spoke manner with several rural communities.”
It was the second such grant landed by the city. The first was awarded in 2018 for the Textile Brewing Co. project.