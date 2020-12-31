A Dubuque project prompted a statewide nonprofit organization to create a new category in its annual Best Development Awards.
Steeple Square has been awarded the first-ever award in the Best of Show category by 1000 Friends of Iowa. The nonprofit is "focused solely on promoting responsible land use in community, state, and federal development decisions," and the awards honor those who "implemented the efficient use of resources to develop sustainable communities and provide a high quality of life," according to a press release.
Steeple Square has transformed the former St. Mary’s Catholic Parish property at East 15th and White streets into a campus offering a community/event center, apartments, offices for nonprofit organizations and child care.
"This year, a new Best of Show category was created to recognize the outstanding results of Steeple Square’s comprehensive and thoughtful work in Dubuque’s oldest neighborhood," the release states.
A virtual awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 29 to honor the award winners, which totaled 10 across eight categories.