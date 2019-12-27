Correction Telegraph Herald dustink Dec 27, 2019 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All six of the City of Dubuque's fire stations were staffed on Christmas Day. A story Thursday on Page 1A incorrectly stated otherwise. The Telegraph Herald regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save dustink Follow dustink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Biden to return to Manchester, Dubuque in early January Ernst, Grassley nominate Dubuque students for service academy admission Authorities: Dubuque man uninjured when car catches fire near Kieler Tri-state kids 'plunge' into winter fun at Dubuque County day camp Authorities: Potosi woman severely injured in head-on crash with semi Coming closure of small Delaware County town's lone bank branch part of larger trend Flashback Friday: Asbury copes with sudden population growth 50 years ago New convenience store, truck stop opens in Manchester Local law enforcement reports Backers say bill would ease transportation challenges for SW Wisconsin law enforcement Correction Christmas in Dubuque: Unseasonably warm, but not record-setting UW-P, SW Tech land nearly $100,000 in grants for ag programs Signups starting soon for Dubuque Leisure Services' winter, spring programming New Heritage Trail bridge opens busiest season for Dubuque County Conservation projects Work underway to expand Dubuque's Multicultural Family Center UPDATE: Dubuque man faces 32 charges in suspected animal neglect case What's happening Weekend buzz: 3 local events to check out Building permits issued in Dubuque County New convenience store, truck stop opens in Manchester Christmas in Dubuque: Unseasonably warm, but not record-setting Signups starting soon for Dubuque Leisure Services' winter, spring programming UW-P, SW Tech land nearly $100,000 in grants for ag programs 'A pretty simple recipe:' Dubuque restaurant owners credit good food, service for successful 25 years Police: No injuries when Dubuque residence struck by gunfire CORRECTED: On Christmas Day, Dubuque firefighters enjoy holiday at the station Driver injured when semi flips near Belmont Report: Electronic medical records adding to physician workload Ask the TH: Why doesn't Dubuque humane society list breeds? Plans for work on Roosevelt St. in Dubuque? Spahn & Rose announces 2nd acquisition of 2019 Recreational marijuana use soon legal in Illinois New Platteville Regional Chamber executive director selected Dubuque museum works to preserve population of 4-inch fish native to Tennessee Dubuque police: Man arrested for November rape also part of September break-in assault Local law enforcement reports Man dies of injuries from highway crash outside of Dubuque Nightlife What's happening CORRECTED: On Christmas Day, Dubuque firefighters enjoy holiday at the station Police: No injuries when Dubuque residence struck by gunfire Driver injured when semi flips near Belmont Man dies of injuries from highway crash outside of Dubuque Police: Dubuque teen possibly injured in rear-end crash Dubuque police: 4 teens charged for brawl, while charges pending against 3 others Local law enforcement reports Tranel backs bill to remove dairy hormone reporting requirements Police: Platteville woman reported car as stolen to cover up wreck in another county Documents: Dubuque teen nearly hit officer with vehicle