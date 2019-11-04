SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
MercyOne Blood Drive, 1 p.m., MercyOne Dyersville (Iowa) Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW. For an appointment, call Brooke Wooten, 563-875-2937, or visit, www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
St. John the Baptist Blood Drive, 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 241 Peosta St., Peosta, Iowa. For an appointment, contact Jeanne Noonan, 563-580-3107.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. Free.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo blocks. November theme: Greek mythology. For ages kindergarten and older.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Prohibition in Iowa, 1:30 p.m., Textile Brewing Co., 146 Second St. NE, Dyersville, Iowa. Iowa author Linda McCann will talk about Prohibition in Iowa and why Iowa farmers made liquor from corn.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills can help advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job. Guests welcome.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Retired Eagles Activity Club, 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #136, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in; 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., downtown group. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1458 Locust St, Parish House. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Alcoholic Anonymous, 7 p.m., Worthington (Iowa) Community Center, First Avenue W.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels Conference Room. Details:
563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Make-A-Wish Committee, 5:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
OTHER
Today
Local 94 UAW Fundraisers, 5 p.m., Wendy’s, 1255 E. 16th St. Ten percent of sales goes to charity.