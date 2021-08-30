A story about a woman facing a felony charge related to her badly injured toddler son was the most-read article this past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Aug. 23 through Sunday.

1.) Police: Dubuque woman faces felony charge related to badly injured toddler son

2.) Where are they now? Dubuque native gave up football, embraced role of ‘girl dad’

3.) New Dubuque restaurant to offer healthy eating option for residents

4.) A life remembered: North Buena Vista man made his mark quietly

5.) Dubuque woman pleads guilty, sentenced for prostitution

6.) Biz Buzz: Accessories business gets new owner; popular burger joint coming to Dubuque; MercyOne plays big role at game

7.) Longtime Farley bar changes hands but remains in family

8.) With board’s approval, man plans to convert former Dubuque salon to restaurant

9.) Lightning suspected as fire causes $250,000 damage to barn, contents in Dubuque County

10.) Storm damages buildings in Manchester, Cuba City, drops golf-ball-sized hail

