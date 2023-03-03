Matt Daly, a former Ancient Order of Hibernians president and founding member, rides in a previous St. Patrick’s Day parade as grand marshal with his wife, Ann. The Daly family has been chosen as the 2023 AOH Irish Family of the Year.
Matt Daly (left) and his youngest son, Tim, farmed together on their family homestead. Tim continues stewarding the Bankston, Iowa, farm today.
BANKSTON, Iowa — Continuing the St. Patrick’s Day tradition, the Matt Daly family, of Bankston, has been chosen as The Ancient Order of Hibernians’ Irish Family of the Year.
Matt and Ann Daly “made it a priority to instill values of family, tradition, service and patriotism”, according to granddaughter Bridget Daly Wilhelm.
The Dalys emphasized service to the church, the farming community, neighbors and the land.
“Farming has been a big part of our heritage,” Wilhelm said, adding it feels like the practice harkens back to their Irish roots.
Both Matt and Ann left the world in 2016, eight days apart, and though they made a big impact individually, their greatest gift to the world is the family they created together. Joe (Donna) Daly, of Farley; Dan (Ruth) Daly, of Bankston; Ellen Tilley, of Alpharetta, Ga.; Mary Pat (Ben Ward) Daly, of Portland, Ore.; Tim (Lori) Daly, of Bankston; and Meg Daly (Jerry Dee), of Cliffside Park, N.J.; 16 grandchildren, Lynn (Paul) Martin, Brian (Shannon) Daly, Megan Daly, Bridget (John) Wilhelm, William (Tifani) Daly, Heather (Tim) Maiers, Brian (Susan) Galle, T.J. (Francesca) O’Toole, Erik Tilley, Paul (Alexandra) Tilley, Lara (Charbel Bouez) Tilley, Kathleen Ward, Martin Ward, Jimmy Boeckenstedt, Sarah (Jordan Kluesner) Boeckenstedt, Eric Boeckenstedt; and 24 great-grandchildren gather every three years for a reunion. The location rotates between homes and cities, with a 2025 event scheduled at the Bankston homestead.
The Irish couple and their six children paid homage to their heritage each St. Patrick’s Day with a family meal of corned beef and cabbage. Wilhelm doesn’t remember her grandparents attending the parade until they both were retired, since work always took priority. She does remember her grandfather being proud to be a founding member of the Dyersville Ancient Order of Hibernians chapter.
Matt’s grandfather emigrated from County Cork in the mid-1800s, settling in Bankston. Wilhelm remembers her grandfather telling the story of his grandfather’s arrival in America. The ship carrying the Daly ancestors planned to come into New York, but for some reason, they were rerouted further north. According to family legend, they waited a day and returned to New York harbor.
Wilhelm feels perhaps the delay helped the family learn “to roll with it.”
In a 2016 Telegraph Herald interview, Ann shared what may have been the secret to her success in marriage and child-rearing.
“Family was what life was all about,” she said.
Matt and Ann wed in 1947 and returned home from California and moved to Uncle Joe Daly’s farm. Matt’s father was farming a mile down the road on the original homestead, today stewarded by Joe and Donna Daly. Uncle Joe’s farm now has become the family homestead, having operated continually as a farm run by Matt and his youngest son, Tim Daly.
To Wilhelm, being Irish means you’re “part of something bigger — not only your family and community but also Ireland, a mythical and beautiful place.”
