A Dubuque-based trucking company is expanding with the acquisition of another Iowa transport company.
The McCoy Group, Inc. has acquired Burlington, Iowa-based W.W. Transport, Inc., effective Dec. 31, 2020.
Family-owned and operated, W.W. Transport, Inc. has been a fixture in the liquid and dry bulk food grade hauling industry for nearly 30 years. In 1991, the company began with just two trucks and regional hauling routes. It has since grown to nearly 500 units and operations across the U.S.
McCoy Group holds six subsidiaries, including transportation companies Foodliner, Inc., and Quest Liner, Inc. Wholly owned and operated by the McCoy family, the McCoy Group’s portfolio also includes Truck Country and Stoops Freightliner-Quality Trailer, one of the largest Freightliner dealership groups in the U.S., as well as McCoy Construction & Forestry, which includes seven John Deere Construction and Forestry dealerships serving the upper Midwest.