Two local youth are receiving top volunteering awards.
Augustus Ehlers, 16, of Edgewood, and Lilliana Tracy, 11, of Bellevue, were named Iowa's top two youth volunteers of 2020 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, according to an announcement made today.
As state award recipients, the pair will each receive $1,000, a medallion and a trip in May to Washington, D.C.
The award program is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Ehlers was nominated by Clayton County 4-H, according to a press release. A junior at Edgewood-Colesburg High School, Ehlers coordinated the making of more than 350 steel gates for animal pens at Clayton County Fairgrounds.
Tracy was nominated by Marquette Catholic Schools, where she is a sixth-grade student. Tracy makes regular visits to a local nursing home to comfort residents.