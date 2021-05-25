TOWN OF KENDALL, Wis. – Authorities say a southwest Wisconsin man was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lafayette County.
Howard A. Mutert, 60, of Platteville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office; William O. Simba, 37, of Platteville, was transported to Upland Hills Medical Center, Dodgeville, for treatment of serious injuries; and Grace O. Pawlowski, 22, of Waukesha, was transported to Southwest Health Center, Platteville, where she was treated for minor injuries and later released, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Pawlowski was traveling north on U.S. 151 in the Town of Kendall, just south of the Iowa County line, at 4:05 p.m. when Mutert’s vehicle pulled out of a driveway and into the path of Pawlowski’s vehicle. Pawlowski’s vehicle struck Mutert’s vehicle, coming to rest in the paved crossover. The Mutert vehicle traveled into the media. Simba was a passenger in Mutert’s vehicle.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
This crash marked the second motor-vehicle fatality of 2021 on Lafayette County roadways, according to the release.