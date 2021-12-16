Sorry, an error occurred.
Joseph Kennedy, of Dubuque, performs a trick at the skate park in Flora Park in Dubuque on Wednesday.
Joseph Kennedy, of Dubuque, performs a trick at the skate park at Flora Park in Dubuque on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Joseph Kennedy, of Dubuque, skateboards along University Avenue in Dubuque on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
The temperature in Dubuque peaked at 69 degrees on Wednesday -- the warmest ever recorded in the city in December.
The National Weather Service reported the record. The previous warmest December high temperatures on record in Dubuque were a pair of 67-degree readings -- on Dec. 24, 1889 and on Dec. 4, 1998.
The temperature soared past the previous high recorded for Dec. 15 of 53 degrees in 1939.
Dubuque’s normal high temperature for Dec. 15 is around 32 degrees.
