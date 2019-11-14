The ubiquitous bell-toting do-gooders stationed outside tri-state grocery stores have entered the digital age.
Beginning today, those willing to financially support the Salvation Army’s charity efforts can do so using their cellphones. QR codes and Google Pay chips have been affixed to the organization’s iconic red kettles, allowing people to contribute via Apple Pay and other methods.
If your smartphone operates on the Apple or Android systems, a photo or a tap of the sticker will send you to the “Kettle Pay” site developed by the organization.
“It takes about 20 seconds to do,” said Matthew Phelps, a captain with the Salvation Army of Dubuque. “Almost all of our locations will have that this year.”
Phelps said Salvation Army leaders had been looking for a way to accept digital donations for some time.
“With everything going the way it is, we’re excited,” he said. “How do we do it where we protect people’s privacy and data? With a card reader, it would be a little harder.”
The national organization contracted a vendor to design the system to keep donor data safe.
Digital donations also come with a 2% processing charge, plus a fee of 30 cents per transaction.
Also new this year is online registration for folks interested in being bell-ringers.
“They don’t have to come into the office,” Phelps said. “They can go online to RegisterToRing.com, put in the city, select the date, then that will give them options of locations and times.”
Would-be bell-ringers also can sign up at the Salvation Army office, 1099 Iowa St.
Phelps and his corps gathered Wednesday night at the Kennedy Mall to announce the “Kettle Pay” option and strike up the bell-ringing season.
Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones praised both the organization and the new payment option.
“When things go wrong with people’s lives, the Salvation Army is what goes right,” he said. “It feeds people, clothes people. It’s great to have a new way to give money.”
Cindy Kohlmann, coordinator of the Salvation Army of Dubuque’s New Pathway of Hope program, said the group’s fundraising goal is $118,000. The new option, she hopes, will help the group reach that target.
“Many times, people would be like, ‘We don’t have any change or cash,’” she said. “This allows us to — like we do with our services — meet people where they are. In this, that is online.”
The Salvation Army of Dubuque will continue its Christmas toy and food sign-up for low-income households through tomorrow, and again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 1099 Iowa St.
Adults must bring a photo ID and a Social Security card, birth certificate or school record for children.